Adivi Sesh will take OTT project if story is 'truly brilliant'

"I don't have anything planned but when you hear something beautiful, you want to do it. So, at the end of the day we are all storytellers sitting around the fire. If people sitting around me like the story then it's beautiful. As an actor, if I get something that is truly brilliant and beautiful, then why not? At the end of the day, it really has to be good," Sesh tells IANS.

In an interview with IANS, Sesh, who is also an acclaimed writer, talks about his take on the OTT world and plans of release of his much awaited film 'Major'.

Sesh feels that the whole perception around what should release on a digital platforms and what shouldn't has changed over the years.

"When OTT came 3-4 years back, people thought it is for smaller budget films and theatres are for bigger budget films. I think that has changed when you look at something line a 'Crown' or other beautiful series on OTT platforms. I think what it all comes down to is the sensibility of the story. There is a way to narrate a story for the big screen and there is a way to narrate story for a streaming service," he says.

The 36-year-old 'Goodachari' star recently started the last shoot schedule of his much-awaited biographical drama 'Major'.

The film, based on life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was scheduled for a July release but got delayed due to the second Covid-19 wave.

Also the writer of the film, Sesh feels that this film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, is written and made for a theatrical experience.

"'Major' is inherently made for the theatrical box office and if I wanted to design it for a streaming service, I would have written it very differently. May be written in an episodic structure instead of writing it as a two or two and half hour film. So the intention of the writer and director matters a lot," he says.

Besides this, Sesh will also be seen in 'Hit 2' and 'Goodachari 2'.

