Adivi Sesh’s Major joins the last leg of the shoot

One of the many pan-Indian projects from the Telugu film industry that were announced two years ago is Adivi Sesh starrer ‘Major’. Like other movies, this project also suffered production delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the film is commencing its final stretch of shooting. Updating the same on social media, Adivi Sesh wrote, “FINAL schedule begins. 🙂 Eager to bring this to you. In theaters only. Only when it’s safe. For ALL audiences from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Our 75th Independence Day is almost here 🙂 A film based on the Life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan.”