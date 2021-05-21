Adline Castelino dishes on importance of 'active participation' to help people amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Bhawna Arya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Amid the challenging coronavirus crisis, "it is important to help locally, I don't mind going out and collecting necessities" for an old couple, said Adline Castelino, the third runner up at the 69th edition of Miss Universe, as she spoke about stepping up to help people amid the pandemic.



In a conversation with ANI, the 22-year-old beauty pageant winner shared how she considers helping people amid COVID and dishes on the importance of "active participation" by people in these testing times.

"Now, I think it is important for me to help locally, in the way that I can use this platform, not only by raising funds but even by connecting people. I don't mind going out and collecting necessities for an old couple, for somebody who cannot get them themselves. I don't think that any work is small or big. I feel like active participation is also important at a time likes this," Castelino said.

Sharing about her association with noble causes, Castelino said, "I have raised funds for crucial causes the past year, the previous year, and even the year before this, we were pushing the cause for the female farmers- so that we can empower them right now to raise their livelihood, to grow more food so that they can support themselves during this time of crisis."

Born and raised in Kuwait, Castelino moved by herself at the young age of 15 to the 'City of Dreams,' Mumbai, to pursue her own goals, one of which got fulfilled when she stepped on the Miss Universe stage.

The model also shared that she had contracted COVID-19 a week before heading to America to take part in Miss Universe 2020 competition. (ANI)

