Adnan Khan: High time to unite against plastic pollution

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The ongoing month is being observed as Plastic Free July, and actor Adnan Khan says people should unite in the fight against plastic pollution.

"Plastic pollution is a problem that the whole world is facing today. Collectively, we need to take quick action and say no to plastic. It is a fact we are aware of that plastic waste does not degrade at a sustainable rate. The more we continue to make, the more waste continues to build up. When plastic waste does not get disposed of properly it ends up in the environment, which causes devastating impact," Adnan tells IANS.