Adnan Khan wants to explore negative roles on TV

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Actor Adnan Khan, who was last seen playing the protagonist Mawlawi Kabeer Ahmed in the TV drama Ishq "Subhan Allah", says he would love to play a negative role in his next show.

"After playing a romantic character, now I don't mind taking up negative roles. I would love to come out as a bad boy on the TV screen. Negative characters are fun and interesting. It would bring new challenges. The audience may take time to accept me in grey shades, but I'm sure to impress them with my acting skills," he tells IANS.