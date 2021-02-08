Adnan Sami's epic throwback moment with Gabbar Singh

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Singer Adnan Sami on Monday shared a throwback with late actor Amjad Khan on his Instagram page. In the throwback picture, a young Adnan is seen standing nervously along with his brother Janaid Sami Khan, getting a picture clicked with Amjad Khan.

The caption of the picture does a spin on a popular dialogue of Khan as Gabbar Singh in the 1975 superhit, "Sholay".