Advertising body honours Anil Kapoor as Brand Endorser of the Year

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor has been awarded the Brand Endorser of the Year award by the International Advertising Association (IAA) here recently.

Anil, who currently endorses 13 brands, was awarded at the IAA Leadership Summit.

Talking about the honour, Anil tells IANS: "It is humbling to receive the Brand Endorser of the Year Award by IAA. Nothing feels better than knowing brands trust you with their products and are ready to mount the campaign on your shoulder. For me, a brand endorsement is more of a responsibility than a job."