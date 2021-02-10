Aelay out of the February 12 race, new release date soon!

We had earlier reported that five Tamil films are planning to release on February 12 and also predicted that one film might back out of the race. The latest update is that the makers of Halitha Shameem's feel-good drama Aelay featuring Samuthirakani and Manikandan have decided to push the release by a week to get better screens.

Produced by Pushkar Gayathri, Y Not Studios, and Reliance Entertainment, the film is about the bond between an innocent dad and his son.

The other four releases of this week are Santhanam's comedy entertainer Parris Jayaraj, anthology film Kutti Story directed by Gautham Menon, Nalan Kumarasamy, Venkat Prabhu, and Vijay, Care of Kaadhal, the Tamil remake of C/o Kancharapalem, Dinesh's Naanum Single Dhaan.

