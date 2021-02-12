'Aelay' team refuse to budge in for theater owners demand, skips theatrical release

Aelay team has refused to budge in for the theater owners' demand to premiere their film on OTT only after thirty days. They have now decided to directly premiere their film on Star Vijay on February 28.

"YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment and Wallwatcher Films are proud of producing Aelay starring Samuthirakani and Manikandan in lead roles, written and directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Halitha Shameem, who has continuously won the hearts of the general audience and critics for creating beautiful movies rich in emotions and portraying relationship values exquisitely. We were enthusiastically planning to have a grand worldwide theatrical release on February 12, 2021. However, just three days before the much-anticipated theatrical release, due to certain unforeseen and surprising policy developments, theatres were not made available for the film and we were left with no other option but to skip the theatrical release and to ensure that the film be made available to the larger audience, we are partnering with STAR Vijay for a Worldwide Television Premiere of 'Aelay' on the 28th February 2021 (Sunday) at 3PM.We remain committed to nurture talent and making available quality content to the audience across platforms including theatres", said the makers in their official statement.