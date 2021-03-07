Africa reports nearly 3.95mn Covid cases

In an update on Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the death toll stood at 105,275, while some 3,526,325 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addis Ababa, March 7 (IANS) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 3,948,029, health authorities said.

The most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, it said.

South Africa has reported 50,566 deaths from the disease, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 10,916, and Morocco, at 8,673, according to the agency.

