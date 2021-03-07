Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases pass 3.95 mn

Addis Ababa, March 8 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 3,955,148, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), on Sunday said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 105,490, while 3,533,574 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.