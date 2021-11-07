Africa's Covid-19 cases near 8.53mn: Africa CDC

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), added that the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 219,418. Some 7,937,016 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addis Ababa, Nov 8 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,527,394 cases, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with nearly three million cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 947,307 as of Sunday afternoon.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

