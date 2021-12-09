Africa's Covid-19 cases near 8.8 mn: CDC

Addis Ababa, Dec 10 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,797,227 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 224,231 while 8,152,116 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.