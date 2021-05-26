Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 4.77 mn: Africa CDC

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 129,069 while 4,327,074 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Addis Ababa, May 27 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,777,300 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa at 1,640,923, while the two northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia reported 517,423 and 337,529 cases as of Wednesday noon, it was noted.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the agency.

