Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 8.99 mn

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the Covid death toll across the continent stands at 225,661 and some 8,252,830 patients have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addis Ababa, Dec 15 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,993,087 as of Tuesday evening, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases, the Africa CDC said.

With more than 3 million cases, South Africa has recorded the most Covid cases in Africa, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 951,544 cases as of Tuesday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

