Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 4.85mn

Addis Ababa, June 2 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 4,854,455 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 131,138 while 4,395,809 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.