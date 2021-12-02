Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 8.65 mn

Addis Ababa, Dec 2 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,651,549 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 223,352, and some 8,099,456 patients have recovered from the disease so far.