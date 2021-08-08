Africa's Covid cases surpass 6.96 mn

Addis Ababa, Aug 8 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has so far reached 6,964,194 since the onset of the pandemic early last year, according to authorities.

In its latest update on Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 175,878, while 6,082,655 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, reports Xinhua news agency.