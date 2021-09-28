Africa's Covid cases surpass 8.27 million

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 209,998, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addis Ababa, Sep 28 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,275,465 as of Monday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Some 7,600,246 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,896,943 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 929,305 cases as of Monday.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

--IANS

int/pgh