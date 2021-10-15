Africa's Covid cases surpass 8.4 million

Addis Ababa, Oct 15 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,409,330 cases as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 214,876. Some 7,790,169 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.