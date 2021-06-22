After Black Fungus, Maha gets 21 cases of the dreaded Delta Plus variants

"So far, we have found 21 cases of Delta Plus variant in the state," a grim Minister Tope said here late on Monday, as health circles went into a tizzy to tackle the unfolding new public health challenge.

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Sounding fresh alarm bells, at least 21 cases of the dreaded Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been reported in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rakesh Tope has said.

The highest number of cases has been detected in the coastal districts like Ratnagiri (9), Mumbai (2) and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts, while another 7 cases detected in Jalgaon in interior northern Maharashtra.

The incidence of the Delta Plus variants comes close in the heels of the Mucormycosis or Black Fungus that the state is grappling with since the past couple of months

State Covid-19 Task Force Member Dr. Uday Kulkarni assured today that there is no cause for worry and efforts are on to determine the treatment course and other protocols to control it.

So far, the state has tested over 7,500 and more are being collected at the rate of 100 per district for the Delta variants, said officials.

