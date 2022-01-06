After Cong, BJP & SP cancel programmes in UP

According to official sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed rally in Lucknow on January 9 is likely to be cancelled in view of the Covid situation and also inclement weather conditions.

Lucknow, Jan 6 (IANS) After the Congress cancelled its Pink Marathons and rallies in view of the surge in the cases of Covid, the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have also cancelled their election programmes.

"We have been informed of the cancellation through an official communication in this regard is awaited," said a party functionary.

The Samajwadi Party has also cancelled its Vijay Rath Yatra on January 7, 8 and 9 which was to be led by party chief Akhilesh.

As per the schedule, Akhilesh was to address public meetings in Gonda, Basti and Ayodhya on January 7, 8 and 9, respectively.

The SP leaders said that the decision on meetings scheduled after January 9 will be taken after assessing the spread of Covid-19 in the next couple of days.

Akhilesh's Ayodhya visit had generated a lot of curiosity in the political circles as it was his first visit to the temple town this election season.

Recently, during his visit to Ayodhya on December 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed that Akhilesh was planning to stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya if voted to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

The Samajwadi Party had, however, dismissed Shah's allegations as baseless. "Ram temple in Ayodhya is being constructed in Ayodhya on the orders of the Supreme Court. No individual, party or authority in India has the guts to stop the construction. The BJP knows it will be voted out and are desperately targeting SP every day," Akhilesh had said in response to the charge.

