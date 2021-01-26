After football, Sunny Leone now tries her hands at cricket

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (IANS) Sunny Leone sure seems to be in a sporty mood lately. She flaunted her football skills recently, and on Tuesday she has been showing off her cricketing moves to the world.

A video she shared on Instagram, Sunny gets in to cricketing action. She references to Ind'a's upcoming England series in the caption, and offers herself as an option to the selection committee.