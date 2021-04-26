After Golden Globe, Daniel Kaluuya bags Oscar for 'Judas and Black Messiah'

Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): British actor Daniel Kaluuya took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for his performance in the 'Judas and Black Messiah'.



After winning the award, Kaluuya made a reference to the Black Panther Party, saying, "The Black Panther Party showed me how to love myself."

'Judas and the Black Messiah' is an American biographical drama movie about the betrayal of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago, at the hands of William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), an FBI informant.

Kaluuya had essayed the role of Fred Hampton in the movie and it brought him wide-acclaim from all corners.

Earlier, Kaluuya had also won the Golden Globe this year for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture for his performance in the movie.

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller took home an Oscar in the category of Adapted Screenplay for their work in the Anthony Hopkins-starrer 'The Father'. Emerald Fennell also won an Oscar for Original Screenplay for the comedy thriller film 'Promising Young Woman'.

Denmark's 'Another Round' won an Oscar for 'Best International Feature Film'.

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed.

'Mank' leads the nominations this year after being nominated for 10 accolades while 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari', 'Nomadland', 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of Chicago 7' have been nominated in six categories. (ANI)

