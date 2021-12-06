After his “Cherrapunji” remarks, Jayasurya says ‘I am proud about the minister’s actions’

Jayasurya reportedly said that those who pay road taxes deserve better roads and if the frequent rains are cited as the reason for the bad condition of roads, there would be no roads in Cherrapunji!

Actor Jayasurya had “criticized the PWD” in the presence of Kerala state minister P A Muhammad Riyas during a public function, which found great media attention a few days back.

After his remarks became controversial, Jayasurya explains what he said in a long Facebook post.

According to him, he had asked the minister if he could speak about some of his concerns on stage. The minister said that he in fact wanted the actor to say his criticisms.

Jayasurya says that “Riyas is a minister who listens to the voice of the public and values it. I am proud about his activities until now and has high hopes about his future actions,”