After impressing at Moscow Festival, Malayalam film set for US release

Thiruvananthapuram, July 8 (IANS) After becoming the first Malayalam film to be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival in a long time, 'Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam', is all set for its theatre release across the US on Friday.

Directed by Don Palathara, this single shot 85 minute-long movie set in the backdrop of Covid 19 looks into the struggles and fights of a live-in couple Maria and Jitin.