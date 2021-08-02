After 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' and 'Thittam Irandu', Aishwarya Rajesh gets her third digital release

Among the other Tamil actresses, Aishwarya Rajesh gets the most direct digital releases during this pandemic.

After back-to-back OTT hits Ka Pae Ranasingam and Thittam Irandu, Aishwarya Rajesh's Boomika is all set to have its Tamil premiere on Vijay Television on August 22 at 3 pm. The film will also have a digital release on Netflix.