After 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' and 'Thittam Irandu', Aishwarya Rajesh gets her third digital release

Last Updated: Mon, Aug 2nd, 2021, 09:47:13hrs
bhoomika

Among the other Tamil actresses, Aishwarya Rajesh gets the most direct digital releases during this pandemic.

After back-to-back OTT hits Ka Pae Ranasingam and Thittam Irandu, Aishwarya Rajesh's Boomika is all set to have its Tamil premiere on Vijay Television on August 22 at 3 pm. The film will also have a digital release on Netflix.

Produced by Passion Studios and Stone Bench Films, director Karthik Subbaraj is the presenter of the film. Directed by Rathindran R Prasad, Roberto Zazzara cranks the camera of the film, Prithvi Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and Anand Geraldin is in charge of the cuts.

"Extremely happy to announce that #Boomika will have its Tamil Premiere on @vijaytelevision. Can't wait 4 u all to watch my Eco thriller-horror directed by @RathindranR", tweeted Aishwarya Rajesh.
 

