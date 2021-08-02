After 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' and 'Thittam Irandu', Aishwarya Rajesh gets her third digital release

Among the other Tamil actresses, Aishwarya Rajesh gets the most direct digital releases during this pandemic.
After back-to-back OTT hits Ka Pae Ranasingam and Thittam Irandu, Aishwarya Rajesh's Boomika is all set to have its Tamil premiere on Vijay Television on August 22 at 3 pm. The film will also have a digital release on Netflix.
Produced by Passion Studios and Stone Bench Films, director Karthik Subbaraj is the presenter of the film. Directed by Rathindran R Prasad, Roberto Zazzara cranks the camera of the film, Prithvi Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and Anand Geraldin is in charge of the cuts.
"Extremely happy to announce that #Boomika will have its Tamil Premiere on @vijaytelevision. Can't wait 4 u all to watch my Eco thriller-horror directed by @RathindranR", tweeted Aishwarya Rajesh.