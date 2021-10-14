After 'Ramayana', Nitesh Tiwari shows interest in Satyam Srivastava's mythological fiction

The director of 'Dangal' and more recently of the Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi 'bromance' film 'Break Point' launched the book here on Wednesday and showed interest in making a movie adaptation of it, "if it's something very exciting".

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari says he is intrigued by Satyam Srivastava's 'The Wielder of the Trishul' and hints that he might adapt it for a movie.

Tiwari is working on a big-screen 'Ramayana', which will come loaded with special effects devised by an Oscar-winning team of artists.

When asked if he would like to make a movie out of the book he had just release, he said: "It is a tough question. I think I will be very honest here; I would want to finish reading the book because for me entire story arch is really important. The end has got me more intrigued. Once I finish the book and if it is something very exciting as a story, I'd say 'why not'."

Tiwari praised the author for his narrative, which he said was easy for readers to follow. He said: "Satyam has taken mythology and put it in a slightly fictional place, but the book still has a lot of mythological characters who exist in our literature, such as our gods and goddesses. He has integrated both elements nicely. The place where the story is taking place is fictional, but the characters are familiar, so there is a sense of excitement and familiarity as well."

