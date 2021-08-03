After 'Sarpatta Parambarai', Arya to act in a web series for Amazon Prime Video!

After receiving accolades for his meticulous performance in the sports action drama Sarpatta Parambarai on Amazon Prime Video, Arya has now agreed to act in a web series for Amazon Prime Video.
Milind Rau of Aval and Netrikann fame will be directing this web show for Amazon Prime Video. The rest of the cast and crew of the show are yet to be confirmed.
Besides this web show, Arya will also team up with Magamuni director Shanthakumar and Teddy director Shakti Soundar Rajan. Arya is likely to team up with director Nalan Kumarasamy for a mass action entertainer to be produced by Studio Green.
Arya's next theatrical release will be Sundar C's horror comedy film Aranmanai 3. The actor is also planning to return to production and an official announcement on those projects will be out very soon.