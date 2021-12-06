After 'Sarpatta Parambarai', Kalaignar TV snaps 'Jai Bhim'!

While Sarpatta Parambarai had its satellite premiere already, Jai Bhim will also be premiered soon.

After snapping the rights of Amazon Prime Video's original movie Sarpatta Parambarai, Kalaignar TV has snapped the satellite rights of Jai Bhim. Both these films have garnered a record number of videos for Amazon Prime Video.

Featuring Arya in the lead, Pa.Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai fetched super positive reviews from the critics. Suriya's Jai Bhim also garnered critical acclaim from the leading critics and the general audiences.

Sources say that Kalaignar TV is also planning to soon launch its own OTT platform. They have an amazing library of classic films that were released from 2007 to 2011.

We also hear that they will be procuring more blockbusters in the coming months and negotiations have been started already with top producers in Tamil cinema.