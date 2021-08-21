After 'Sarpatta Parambarai', Pasupathy signs a comedy thriller!

After impressing everyone with his brilliant performance in Sarpatta Parambarai, Pasupathy has signed a comedy thriller film with debutant filmmaker Ram Sangaiah.

Produced by Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures, Pasupathy plays the lead role in the film. The yet-untitled project also has Rohini and Ammu Abhirami in pivotal characters. Sundaramurthy KS of Airaa fame is composing the music for the film, which will be shot in a village backdrop. Sources say that the entire script revolves around Pasupathy's character.