After 'Sarpatta Parambarai', Pasupathy signs a comedy thriller!

After impressing everyone with his brilliant performance in Sarpatta Parambarai, Pasupathy has signed a comedy thriller film with debutant filmmaker Ram Sangaiah.
Produced by Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures, Pasupathy plays the lead role in the film. The yet-untitled project also has Rohini and Ammu Abhirami in pivotal characters. Sundaramurthy KS of Airaa fame is composing the music for the film, which will be shot in a village backdrop. Sources say that the entire script revolves around Pasupathy's character.
Prince Pictures have earlier produced Suriya's Singam II and Karthi's Dev, they are also bankrolling Karthi's upcoming film Sardaar.
They are also producing Sasikumar's new film with debutant filmmaker Hemanth, an earlier associate of director Gokul. If all goes well, the production house will have three releases in 2022.