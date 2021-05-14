After Silambarasan TR's 'Ko' pics, Trisha's pics from 'Aadukalam' go viral!

After Silambarasan TR's photoshoot for KV Anand's Ko went on to become viral, now Trisha's pics from Vetrimaaran and Dhanush's National Award-winning Aadukalam have become viral on social networking sites.

For those who don't know Trisha was initially roped in to play as Dhanush's pair in Aadukalam but due to dates clash with a Hindi film, the actress walked out of the film. She even shot for a few days with the team. Later, the makers replaced her with Taapsee.

In an interview, Vetrimaaran had said that after Trisha's exit, they wanted a newcomer and they chose Taapsee after they came to know that she was finalized for a film to be directed by Madhesh.

Aadukalam was supposed to be the first collaboration of Trisha with Dhanush but finally, they joined hands in the 2016 Tamil film Kodi.



