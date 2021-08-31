After success of 'Lover', Diljit Dosanjh keen to see fans' verdict on full album

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Singer Diljit Dosanjh is looking forward to the release of his next album 'Moon Child Era'. The first track of the album - 'Lover' - has already released, with fans making videos on the track and uploading them to show their love.

Talking about the buzz 'Lover' has created, Diljit says: "I think the pre-release buzz keeps getting bigger and better. Everyone has been making efforts to create their own reels on songs that we have announced so far, and it is overwhelming. I think we have successfully achieved the first step of the bigger picture we wanted to with this album."

The 'G.O.A.T' singer adds: "I am hoping that the response to the full album will be similar and everyone who loves me will love all the songs. This album is truly extremely close to me, and I am looking forward to seeing how everyone likes it."

'Moon Child Era' will be available to fans from September 2.

