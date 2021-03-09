After Thupparivaalan and Doctor, Vinay to lock horns with Suriya?

Vinay Rai had made his debut in Tamil cinema by playing the lead in films like Unnale Unnale and Jeyamkondan. But some of his films tanked at the box office and later, he took a break before making a comeback with Vishal's Thupparivaalan in which he played the baddie.

Now, Vinay Rai plays the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming comedy action thriller Doctor which is being directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar. The latest buzz is that Vinay has been approached by director Pandiraj to play the baddie in his upcoming biggie with Suriya and Sun Pictures.