After trolls, it’s now big support for Kailash’s 'Mission C'

The poster of Mission C, directed by Vinod Guruvayoor with Kailash as the hero, was welcomed by social media with so many trolls. Kailash is playing Captain Abhinav in the movie and the poster had him in a military uniform.

The director shared his concerns about the negative trolls in his interview with an online portal. According to him, Kailash reached where he is now through sheer hard work. He has done his role in Mission C very well. It is unfortunate that such campaigns are orchestrated targeting actors, which could affect his career.