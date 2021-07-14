After Vijay and Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan to work with a Telugu filmmaker?

It's well known that Vijay is in talks with director Vamshi Paidipally of Thozha and Maharshi fame for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual to be bankrolled by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations.

Dhanush is also joining hands with Sekhar Kammula, the famous National Award-winning Telugu director for an upcoming multilingual film.

The latest update is that following Vijay and Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan is also planning to do a bilingual with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV for a comedy entertainer.

Sources say that Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, the producers of Dhanush's new film with Sekhar Kammula are likely to produce Sivakarthikeyan's next with Anudeep KV.

Sivakarthikeyan also has Doctor with Nelson, Don with newcomer Cibi, and Ayalaan with Ravikumar in the pipeline.