AGS Cinemas to open today in Chennai, other theatres need time!

But most of the theater owners couldn't open their premises today as the sanitization and cleaning process take more time. AGS Cinemas, a popular multiplex chain has announced that they are reopening their cinema halls today with the recently released Hindi film Bell Bottom featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

The Tamil Nadu Government has permitted theaters to open from today with 50% occupancy.

In Tamil Nadu, notable Tamil films will start hitting the screens by the end of August or September first week. More than 50 Tamil films are ready for release and waiting for theaters to reopen because the OTT platforms have become super choosy.

The Vinayagar Chaturthi weekend will be busy for movie buffs as both OTT platforms and theaters in TN would be playing multiple Tamil films