Ahaana’s exit from 'Bhramam' has no political reasons, clarifies producers

There have been rumours doing the rounds in Mollywood that actress Ahaana Krishna’s exit from Ravi K Chandran’s Bhramam is due to her father Krishnakumar’s association with a political party.

According to the production house, they had informed that the final decision regarding the selection will be taken after camera tests and costume trials. The camera tests and costume trials were delayed as the actress tested positive for Covid 19.

After the camera tests and costume trials, as she didn’t fit the requirements for the character she could not be selected and this was conveyed to her.

There are no political reasons and it is totally a professional decision, informs the production house.

Prithviraj and Mamta are playing the lead now in Bhramam.