Ahad Raza Mir opens up on why he became part of 'Dhoop Ki Deewar'

Ahad said, "Whenever I consider a script or a character, the first thing that I look for selfishly as an actor is, what this is going to do for me in terms of a challenge? Also, when it comes to the story, I always feel the story needs to have some kind of hook to it, which not just gets me involved as an actor, but also has the potential to get the audiences involved too."

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has opened up about why he became a part of the web series 'Dhoop Ki Deewar', a story that revolves around two people from India and Pakistan.

He added, "When the script of 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' came to me, it was less about the character and the story, and more about me wanting to be a part of something that within our society is a statement of peace and love, and a willingness, in fact a yearning to move forward."

"Obviously, in the beginning I was a little worried because there are tensions happening all the time, but I felt that I have to move past this fear with the confidence that something like this can help us move forward. So that was really the inspiration behind signing 'Dhoop Ki Deewar'," he elaborated.

Highlighting the struggles of the families of martyred soldiers, the show portrays how anywhere in the world these families stand equal in pain and grief, irrespective of which side of the border they belong.

Produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, written by Umera Ahmed, and directed by Haseeb Hasan, Zindagi original 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' also features Sajal Aly. The last four episodes of the show will release on the I-Day weekend on ZEE5.

--IANS

aru/shs