Ahan Shetty reminded me of a very early Ajay Devgn: Milan Luthria

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Milan Luthria's film 'Tadap'.



Recalling his first meeting with Ahan, Milan shared that the young actor reminded him of Ajay Devgn.

"My journey with Ahan or his journey with me has been an unexpected and instinctive one. I didn't know that something like this would come my way when Sajid (Nadiadwala) called me to talk about launching Ahan. I recalled a picture of his that I had seen a few months before that and I had liked it. There was something very endearing about him - a well-built guy with an air of innocence and integrity around him. So I asked if I could meet him. We met and he came across as a very open, straightforward young man and I decided that I should test him to see what kind of work we can do together."

Milan added, "He (Ahan) reminded me of a very early Ajay Devgn, smouldering eyes, little underplay of emotions but still conveying them beautifully and not going over the top. Ahan is a sensitive actor and responds instinctively. I don't think there is any method, except to go with what he feels. He did ask relevant questions. One thing I found very new and refreshing about him was that he never came to see the monitor. A lot of actors especially at the start of their careers want to see how they look or how the shot looks like and whether they want to do another take."

Written by Rajat Arora, 'Tadap' is scheduled to release on December 3, 2021. It also stars Tara Sutaria.


