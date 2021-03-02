Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Tadap' in theatres on Sep 24

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) "Tadap", starring Sunil Shetty's debutant son Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria, is all set to hit the big screen on September 24. Tara and Ahan on Tuesday shared the poster of the film on Instagram. It has Ahan hugging Tara.

"Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi. Experience the magic in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story. Releases in cinemas on September 24, 2021," Tara captioned the image.