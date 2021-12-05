Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Tadap' mints Rs 8.17 cr on day 2

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who earlier shared that the film made Rs. 4.05 crore on Friday, tweeted that the movie saw a growth with a total of Rs 8.17 crore on Saturday.

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Debutant Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria's latest release 'Tadap' has raked in Rs 8.17 crore on the second day of its release.

"#Tadap grows on Day 2… Target audience driving its biz... Growth at major centres of #Delhi, #UP, #Gujarat, #Punjab is a plus… More markets should come into play on Day 3… Strong weekend on the cards expected… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ? 8.17 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted on Sunday.

On December 4, the analyst shared: "#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE... 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films… Target audience - youth - contribute to energetic footfalls... All eyes on Day 2… Fri ? 4.05 cr. #India biz."

'Tadap', presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, was released on December 3.

