Ahan Shetty wraps debut film 'Tadap' shoot

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has finished shooting for his debut Bollywood film "Tadap", which is slated to release on September 24. Ahan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans.

"It's a wrap on my first film!! Going to hold on to these memories forever. Thank you to the whole team of TADAP and everyone who pushed me in ways I didn't know I could. #sajidnadiadwala's #TADAP in cinemas near you on September 24th!" the actor wrote.