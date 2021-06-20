Ahead of 2 years of 'Kabir Singh', Shahid Kapoor turns nostalgic

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a video clip, wherein he can be seen riding a bike as he flaunts his long hair.Also, to make the video special, he played the theme song from his movie 'Kabir Singh' in the background."Looking back at Kabir...," he captioned one of the posts.Fans were left spellbound by Shahid's posts."So hot," a user commented. "Love your look," another one wrote.Sandeep Reddy Vanga had helmed 'Kabir Singh', which is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy' that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. 'Kabir Singh' had even crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.However, a section of the audience and critics condemned Shahid's role in the movie, saying it glorifies misogyny and toxic masculinity. Actor Kiara Advani was paired opposite Shahid in the film. (ANI)