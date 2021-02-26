Ahead of 3rd phase roll-out, India vaccinates 1.37 crore people

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) : A total 2,84,297 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Friday, the forty second day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination, in which 1,13,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose while 1,71,089 received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report compiled till 6 pm, ministry of health and family welfare informed.

The Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, the ministry added.

The ministry said that vaccination was conducted at 10,405 session sites at all states and Union Territories.

"Five States that recorded the highest number of vaccinations are UP (73,434), West Bengal (38,522), Gujarat (35,540), Karnataka (21,459) and Maharashtra (18,190)," it added.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.37 Crores today in the country. "A total of 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses have been given through 2,89,320 sessions. These include 66,37,049 (76.6%) healthcare workers (HCW)s who have taken the 1st dose and 22,04,083 (62.9%)HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 49,15,808 (47.7%) frontline workers (FLWs) with the 1st dose," as per the figures shared by the union health ministry.

The ministry informed that one new death of a vaccine beneficiary has been reported in the last 24 hours. "A 41-year-oldmale, who was a resident of Bhojpur, Bihar, died after 15 days of vaccination. Suspected reason for his death is Myocardial Infarction. Post-mortem is not done,a said Dr Mandeep Bhandari, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.

He also informed that a total 46 deaths of those receiving vaccination have been recorded till date. "These comprise 0.0004% of the total Covid-19 vaccinations. Of the 46, 23 persons died in the hospital while 23 deaths are recorded outside the hospital," Bhandari added.

Meanwhile, 51 persons have been hospitalised after vaccination so far. "This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 51 cases of hospitalization till date, 27 were discharged after treatment, while twenty-three persons died and one person is under treatment. In the last 24 hours, no new event of hospitalization has been reported," Bhandarti added.

However, he clarified that no case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, while vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.

The third phase of vaccination against Covid-19 pandemic will begin from March 1 and will cover 27 crore of people above 60 and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. While people will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals, those taking the shots at private hospitals will have to pay.

--IANS

asr/ash