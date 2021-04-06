Ahmedabad varsity to lead India in global climate initiative

Ahmedabad, April 6 (IANS) As the world is on the path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Gujarat-based Ahmedabad University has been selected to lead India in a global climate education initiative that seeks to find out what can be done this year to meet the challenge of climate change while supporting struggling communities that have faced joblessness, sickness and loss.

As a part of this initiative, Ahmedabad University will host a public discourse on the topic "Communicating climate urgency: How to get our messaging right" in India on April 7, 2021. Members of the public can register at https://bit.ly/3spBSbD

This will be one of 125 similar events to be held across the planet in early April focused on ambitious but feasible regional and local solutions to help meet the challenge of climate change.

This event is a part of a global project called Solve Climate By 2030, in association with Bard College in New York. Worldwide, from Australia to Kyrgyzstan, Colombia to Malaysia, and South Africa to Hungary, audiences will hear from local climate experts about steps that can really help the nation solve climate change, while creating much-needed jobs and income.

Ahmedabad University is the only institute to be selected from India to be part of this global initiative.

"We firmly believe that sustainability is central to human existence and no discipline, today, can shy away from integrating in its thinking. For Ahmedabad, Climate change is a serious area of academic-action endeavour and we engage with all of its manifestations," Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, said ahead of the event.

Located in the urban centre of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Ahmedabad University is building itself into a research hub that is premised on liberal education. It is a university in the global academy that is being envisioned to promote subcontinental traditions of knowledge to act as a bridge between the arts, the sciences and the professions. Interdisciplinary curriculum, experiential learning environment, and research thinking define an Ahmedabad education.

At the April 7 webinar, Bhuvana Venkatesh, a Grade 10 student from Bengaluru, Bijal Vachhrajani, Author and Senior Editor at Pratham Books and Raj Shah, an MBA student of the Class of 2022 at Ahmedabad University, will participate in the interdisciplinary conversation on "Communicating climate urgency: How to get our messaging right".

Dr. Eban Goodstein, economist and Director of the Solve Climate project at Bard College, has urged climate-concerned teachers at the college, university and high school level to assign the Ahmedabad University webinar as homework – either live or recorded – and then engage students in this critical dialogue.

"Ahmedabad University is taking a leadership role among global universities on education for climate solutions," said Goodstein. "The experts they have brought together for this event have an important message about what we can and must do now to stabilise the climate."

Minal Pathak, Senior Scientist, Global Centre for Environment and Energy, Ahmedabad University, will moderate the April 7 event.

"The science around climate change is unanimous - solving the climate challenge needs unprecedented and rapid action," said Pathak. "How do we best communicate this urgency? How can we improve our messaging for the wider public – for young audiences in particular?"

On April 7, 2021, the Solve the Climate movement launches at over 100 universities worldwide.

"Ahmedabad University is proud and humbled to be part of this amazing initiative," said Pathak. "We are proud to be the only institution from India to participate in this global conversation."

The Solve Climate by 2030 project comes even as the United Nations has declared the years 2021-2030 as the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. The aim behind this declaration is to massively scale up the restoration of degraded and destroyed ecosystems across the world as a proven measure to fight the climate crisis and enhance food security, water supply and biodiversity.

--IANS

san/rt