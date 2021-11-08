Ahmednagar hospital fire: 6 officials face action for negligence

The District Health Surgeon, two doctors and three nurses have been suspended or removed pending a full enquiry into the tragedy, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) In drastic action, the Maharashtra government late on Monday took action against six officials in connection with the major fire in Ahmednagar Civil Hospital which claimed the lives of 11 Covid-19 patients on Saturday.

While District Health Surgeon Dr Sunil Pokhrana, Medical Officers Dr Suresh Dhakne and Dr Vishakha Shinde, and nurse Sapna Pathare have been suspended, two other nurses - Asma Sheikh and Channa Anant - have been compulsory retired from services.

Tope added that a high level team will probe the causes and circumstances leading to the fire which completely gutted the hospital ICU where 17 patients were undergoing treatment.

The Saturday fire was the fifth major blaze in a Covid-19 facility in the state this year which have claimed a total of over 50 lives.

