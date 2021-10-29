Ahsaas Channa: I don't know what else to be except an actor

The next thing that happened to her was playing the 'son' of Shah Rukh Khan in another film. Despite being a girl, she became famous for playing a cute boy in her early days. Now, at the age of 23, Ahsaas Channa who appeared in four web shows recently, says she does not know anything except acting.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) At the age of five when she made her debut on-screen by playing the 'son' of Sushmita Sen in the film 'Vaastu Shastra', she had no idea what the glamour world was about.

Ahsaas told IANS: "Honestly speaking, I do not really know what else to be except for being an actor. From the time I did my first audition, I loved the camera. I also felt special as a child because everyone would say 'she is such a cute baby'. In fact, when I gave an audition for 'Vaastu Shastra', of course, I was too young and my mother took me there. Initially, the makers did not mention if it was a part for a boy or a girl. But eventually, because they loved the audition so much, they asked my mother if it was okay to cut my hair and play a boy on-screen."

She further added, "That film went so well that everyone started offering me the role of a boy. My next film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' in which I play Arjun, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, also got a lot of attention. But eventually, we realised that I am growing up and my on-screen image is becoming that of a boy! In real life when people would see me wearing a dress, they would wonder, because my on-screen cute boy image was strong. Also, my pressure of studies was increasing so after a point I stopped acting for some time."

Her mother is Kulbir Kaur Badesron, a television actress.

In recent times, Ahsaas has acted in web shows like 'Kota Factory', 'Hostel Daze', 'Girls Hostel 2.0' and 'Clutch'.

"Now that I have grown up, I look different and this is a new life of an actor where I had to start from scratch. My acting, screen presence, everything is different from what I had as a child actor. But I must say, I enjoy giving auditions and do not feel heartbroken or something if I do not get a project. It is okay, I am getting work back to back and I am enjoying this new phase of my career," said Ahsaas.

Web series 'Clutch' is an e-sports show which is a fairly new concept for regular Indian audiences.

Sharing more insight into the show, Ahsaas said, "It is a show on e-sports and gaming. I know that usually gaming and e-sports being a new concept, it has not been taken seriously that much. I mean, anyone would think that playing cricket, football, badminton would give you a much brighter career and good money than e-sports. But that is not true. My character in the show, who was a young badminton player, due to some incident she had to stop playing and discover the world of e-sports. So it is a human story of transformation, a journey as well as a twist of e-sports, quite interesting I would say."

Written by Aditya Khanna and Abhishek Srivastava, directed by Ruchir Arun and Manuja Tyagi, 'Clutch' also features Vishal Vashishtha and Pratiek Pachori.

The final episode of the show will be released on October 30, on the YouTube channel of Dice Media.

