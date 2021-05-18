AIC-CCMB invites startups to join CoviTeD

A CSR initiative of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), the CoviTeD program aims to provide high impact mentoring, financial, regulatory and marketing support to take Covid-19 relevant products and technologies to market along with funding.

Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) Atal Incubation Centre-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) has invited entrepreneurs and innovators with promising technologies to join their Covid-19 Technology Deployment (CoviTeD) Acceleration Program.

AIC-CCMB is looking for startups and innovators with focus on medical devices for management of covid-19 patients, quantifiable tests for ancillary markers of Covid-19, rapid diagnostics, drugs & therapeutics, sterilization and hygiene, logistics for biological and post-mortem management.

The start-ups and innovators may submit their applications by May 31.

All the proposals shall be considered by a Management Committee (MC) constituted by AIC-CCMB. Only the proposals approved by the MC shall be allowed access to the facility and undertake project work on the agreed terms and conditions for development of innovative products and processes.

AIC-CCMB has initiated several activities including support for development and validation of novel Covid-19 innovations by start-ups and MSMEs. "Our goal is to support and rapidly deploy diagnostics and therapeutics through the participation of research institutes, industries, policy maker and incubators," it said.

