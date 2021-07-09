AIMPLB condoles demise of Dilip Kumar

Lucknow, July 9 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has condoled the death of actor Dilip Kumar.

AIMPLB secretary and spokesperson, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, said he had sought 'forgiveness' for the soul of the popular actor.

In a voice message, the senior cleric said he had been asked to be part of the Namaz-e-Janaza (last prayer before burial) of the thespian in Mumbai, but could not do so because of health issues and prior engagements.